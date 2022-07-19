Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 2.2 %

JNJ stock opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.29.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

