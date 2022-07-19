Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY22 guidance to $10.00-10.10 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

