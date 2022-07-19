JMP Securities Lowers Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $150.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $190.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 69.40% from the company’s previous close.

IIPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:IIPR traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.21. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a current ratio of 28.15, a quick ratio of 28.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.59). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 54.43%. The firm had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 472.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

