Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Price Target to GBX 3,200

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,260 ($38.97) to GBX 3,200 ($38.25) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised Keywords Studios to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Liberum Capital started coverage on Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,150 ($37.66) to GBX 2,680 ($32.04) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Price Performance

Shares of KYYWF stock remained flat at $27.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $45.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.