Jarvis Network (JRT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,035.00

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $495,835.60 and approximately $5,035.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

