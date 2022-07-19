iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.57. The stock had a trading volume of 104,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,292. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

