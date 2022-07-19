iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $137.47 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.67.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.