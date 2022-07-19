iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Lowered by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.4% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $7.48 on Tuesday, reaching $391.48. 272,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,444,213. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.37 and its 200-day moving average is $425.53.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

