iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.8% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $384.00 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.53.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

