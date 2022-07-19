iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.1% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $390.25. 231,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,444,213. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.53.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

