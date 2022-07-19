iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,247,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

