iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,203,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,308,000 after acquiring an additional 146,598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000,000 after purchasing an additional 288,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,314,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,777,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IWP stock opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

