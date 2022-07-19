iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,176,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,085 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 8.4% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. owned about 0.30% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $91,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after buying an additional 3,460,482 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,705,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,309,000 after buying an additional 3,442,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after buying an additional 998,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

IWR traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $66.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,491. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.