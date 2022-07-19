iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Lessened by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 4.2% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.22. 20,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,060. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.79.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

