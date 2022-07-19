iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 196.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $210.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.34 and a 200-day moving average of $237.09. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

