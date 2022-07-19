iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.76. 22,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,452. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

