iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Decreased by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after buying an additional 1,715,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,598,000 after buying an additional 831,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,347,000 after purchasing an additional 147,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $172,552,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.56. 62,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,816,702. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

