iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,882 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.93 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

