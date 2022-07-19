iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,517 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.70. 17,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576,941. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.03.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

