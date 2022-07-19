iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,542,000 after purchasing an additional 216,438 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.95. The stock had a trading volume of 37,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,941. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

