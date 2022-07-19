iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.73. 16,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,941. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

