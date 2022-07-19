iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Holdings Raised by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises approximately 17.7% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned about 0.25% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $31,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,703. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

