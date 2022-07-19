iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stock Position Lowered by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,254,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,788,000 after buying an additional 838,321 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,477,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,718,000 after buying an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,440,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,756,000 after buying an additional 491,276 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,662,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,953,000 after purchasing an additional 460,594 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,376,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,208,000 after purchasing an additional 287,588 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41.

