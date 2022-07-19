iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,288 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $26,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,103,000 after buying an additional 132,875 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,231,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,426,000 after buying an additional 168,042 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,736,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after buying an additional 145,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.01. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $107.15.

