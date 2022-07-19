Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Short Interest Down 38.8% in June

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the June 15th total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iris Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 262,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Iris Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,736,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Iris Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:IREN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.16. 542,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,948. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iris Energy will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iris Energy Company Profile

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

