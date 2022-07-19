IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 2,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.
IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.
