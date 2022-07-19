iPower (NYSE:IPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE IPW opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17. iPower has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.79.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million.

About iPower

iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

