Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,233 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 994.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,535,675 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76.

