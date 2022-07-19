Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,087 shares during the period. Ambev comprises about 1.2% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,202,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,765,000 after purchasing an additional 855,151 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,412,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,521 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,754,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,402,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,796 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. TheStreet cut Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NYSE ABEV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. 658,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,881,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

