Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.65. The company had a trading volume of 59,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,601. The firm has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.48. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

