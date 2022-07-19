Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Mattel (MAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) recently:

7/15/2022 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $27.00 to $24.00.

7/12/2022 – Mattel was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2022 – Mattel was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

7/7/2022 – Mattel had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $34.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/4/2022 – Mattel was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

MAT opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

