Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 19th (AA, AAPL, AEM, AIR, ALO, ALV, AMBP, AMD, AME, AMRC)

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 19th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $63.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $130.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $62.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €35.00 ($35.35) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €19.00 ($19.19) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €38.00 ($38.38) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €260.00 ($262.63) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €265.00 ($267.68) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $170.00 to $155.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $57.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $285.00 to $265.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$40.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $60.00 to $56.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $345.00 to $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $345.00 to $305.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $59.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $138.00 to $139.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $120.00.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €466.00 ($470.71) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $10.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $125.00.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $11.00.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $51.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $43.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $40.00.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price cut by Daiwa Capital Markets from $215.00 to $210.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($8.37). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $39.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €105.00 ($106.06) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €52.00 ($52.53) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target lowered by Exane BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($63.64) to €62.00 ($62.63). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($100.00) to €88.00 ($88.89).

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €64.00 ($64.65) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $44.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$200.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $175.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $135.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $87.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 21 to CHF 20.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $242.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $157.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $85.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $17.00.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$15.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $213.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $178.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $167.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $180.00 to $170.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $63.00.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) was given a €45.00 ($45.45) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $63.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $175.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $58.00 to $54.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $275.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €69.50 ($70.20) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €60.00 ($60.61) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €32.00 ($32.32) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DHT (NYSE:DHT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.50.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $95.00 to $85.00.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 920 ($11.00) to GBX 930 ($11.12). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $121.00 to $116.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $95.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $94.00 to $88.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $103.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $42.50 to $28.50.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $75.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) was given a €16.00 ($16.16) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $223.00.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from C$11.50 to C$7.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $175.00 to $173.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $65.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €33.00 ($33.33) to €30.00 ($30.30).

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $53.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $18.50 to $13.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $203.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $170.00 to $143.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $233.00 to $224.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $312.00 to $286.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €23.00 ($23.23) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €32.00 ($32.32) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $180.00 to $144.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $65.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.50.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $84.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €40.00 ($40.40) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €71.00 ($71.72) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $305.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $6.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $25.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $3,290.00 to $165.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was given a $143.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $150.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $143.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $505.00 to $450.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $461.00.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $182.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €50.00 ($50.51) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $161.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $158.00 to $143.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €70.00 ($70.71) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,250 ($26.90). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $73.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $219.00.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $148.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $220.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $190.00 to $150.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $31.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $42.00 to $40.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $44.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $274.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,550 ($30.48) to GBX 1,660 ($19.84). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,413 ($16.89) to GBX 1,427 ($17.06). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $6.00.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $3.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €26.50 ($26.77) to €24.00 ($24.24).

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €110.00 ($111.11) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 3,260 ($38.97) to GBX 3,200 ($38.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €4.75 ($4.80) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $241.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $50.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $20.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $280.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $273.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $39.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $130.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $38.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $25.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $350.00 to $340.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $364.00 to $330.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $105.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $59.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $197.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $89.00 to $88.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $60.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $90.00 to $76.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $38.00 to $32.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $38.00 to $32.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $550.00 to $520.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $10.00 to $8.00.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $67.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to C$2.60. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $77.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $89.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $77.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $93.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $93.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $70.00 to $57.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $94.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 1,725 to CHF 1,500.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $29.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $144.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $107.00 to $99.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$4.50.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from SEK 176 to SEK 158. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $342.00 to $334.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $339.00 to $324.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $281.00 to $247.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $274.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,375 ($88.16) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$78.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,700 ($92.05) to GBX 7,375 ($88.16). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €26.00 ($26.26) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $235.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) was given a GBX 81 ($0.97) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 110 ($1.32). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) was given a GBX 140 ($1.67) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $110.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $42.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $215.00 to $207.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $11.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €135.00 ($136.36) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €134.00 ($135.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from €4.40 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.04). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $355.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $32.00.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $82.00.

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.60.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$16.50.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.11). They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $60.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $160.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $100.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $210.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,757 ($21.00) to GBX 1,616 ($19.32). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $43.00.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to SEK 86.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $13.00 to $11.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €114.00 ($115.15) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €138.00 ($139.39) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $47.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by Stephens from $29.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $786.00 to $700.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from C$50.00 to C$42.00.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €14.10 ($14.24) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$1.85 to C$1.75.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $24.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $190.00.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$151.00 to C$147.00.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$0.65 to C$0.55.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $111.00.

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 425 ($5.08) to GBX 346 ($4.14).

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $35.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($45.43) to GBX 4,000 ($47.82). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $549.00 to $556.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $210.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $54.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.50 to $31.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $142.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $20.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $220.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $55.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from CHF 286 to CHF 290.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $58.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $232.00 to $217.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Naked Wines (LON:WINE) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 690 ($8.25) to GBX 140 ($1.67). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $41.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,330 ($15.90) to GBX 1,260 ($15.06). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $45.00.

Westwing Group (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €20.90 ($21.11) to €10.30 ($10.40). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $138.00 to $121.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $46.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $128.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $106.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $83.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €30.00 ($30.30) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

