Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 19th (AA, AAPL, AEM, AIR, ALO, ALV, AMBP, AMD, AME, AMRC)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 19th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $63.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Alcoa Co alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $130.00 target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)

had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $62.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €35.00 ($35.35) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €19.00 ($19.19) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €38.00 ($38.38) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €260.00 ($262.63) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €265.00 ($267.68) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $8.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $170.00 to $155.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $57.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $285.00 to $265.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$40.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $60.00 to $56.00.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $345.00 to $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $345.00 to $305.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $59.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $138.00 to $139.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $122.00 to $120.00.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €466.00 ($470.71) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $10.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $125.00.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $11.00.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $51.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $43.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $40.00.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price cut by Daiwa Capital Markets from $215.00 to $210.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $52.00 to $50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($8.37). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $39.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €105.00 ($106.06) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €52.00 ($52.53) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target lowered by Exane BNP Paribas from €63.00 ($63.64) to €62.00 ($62.63). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($100.00) to €88.00 ($88.89).

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €64.00 ($64.65) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $44.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$220.00 to C$200.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $175.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $135.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $87.00.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $67.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 21 to CHF 20.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $49.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $242.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $1,850.00 to $1,700.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $157.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $85.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $17.00.

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$15.50.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $44.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $213.00 to $189.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $178.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $167.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $180.00 to $170.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $63.00.

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) was given a €45.00 ($45.45) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $63.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $175.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $58.00 to $54.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $275.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €69.50 ($70.20) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €60.00 ($60.61) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €32.00 ($32.32) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

DHT (NYSE:DHT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $8.50.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $95.00 to $85.00.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 920 ($11.00) to GBX 930 ($11.12). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $121.00 to $116.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $95.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $94.00 to $88.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $103.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $42.50 to $28.50.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $72.00 to $75.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) was given a €16.00 ($16.16) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $223.00.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from C$11.50 to C$7.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $175.00 to $173.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $151.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $65.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €33.00 ($33.33) to €30.00 ($30.30).

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $53.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $18.50 to $13.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $170.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $203.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $170.00 to $143.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $233.00 to $224.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $312.00 to $286.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €23.00 ($23.23) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €32.00 ($32.32) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $180.00 to $144.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $65.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.50.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $84.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €40.00 ($40.40) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €71.00 ($71.72) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $305.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $6.00.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $25.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $3,290.00 to $165.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was given a $143.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $150.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $143.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $505.00 to $450.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $475.00 to $461.00.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $182.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €50.00 ($50.51) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $161.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $158.00 to $143.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €70.00 ($70.71) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,500 ($29.89) to GBX 2,250 ($26.90). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $36.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $73.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $219.00.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $148.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $220.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $190.00 to $150.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $31.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $42.00 to $40.00. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $44.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $274.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $34.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,550 ($30.48) to GBX 1,660 ($19.84). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Just Group (LON:JUST) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,413 ($16.89) to GBX 1,427 ($17.06). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $6.00.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $3.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €26.50 ($26.77) to €24.00 ($24.24).

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €110.00 ($111.11) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 3,260 ($38.97) to GBX 3,200 ($38.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €4.75 ($4.80) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $241.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $50.00.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $20.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $280.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $273.00 to $245.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $39.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $130.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $325.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $111.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $38.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $28.00 to $25.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $350.00 to $340.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $364.00 to $330.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $105.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $59.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $197.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $89.00 to $88.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $60.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $83.00 to $86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $90.00 to $76.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $38.00 to $32.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $38.00 to $32.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $550.00 to $520.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $10.00 to $8.00.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $67.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to C$2.60. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $64.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $77.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $77.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $89.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $77.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $93.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $93.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $70.00 to $57.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $94.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 1,725 to CHF 1,500.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $29.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $144.00.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $19.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $107.00 to $99.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00.

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$4.50.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from SEK 176 to SEK 158. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $342.00 to $334.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $339.00 to $324.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $281.00 to $247.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $274.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 7,375 ($88.16) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$78.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,700 ($92.05) to GBX 7,375 ($88.16). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €26.00 ($26.26) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $235.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) was given a GBX 81 ($0.97) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 110 ($1.32). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) was given a GBX 140 ($1.67) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $110.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $42.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $215.00 to $207.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $11.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €135.00 ($136.36) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €134.00 ($135.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from €4.40 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.04). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $355.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $32.00.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $56.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $82.00.

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.60.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$16.50.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $41.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.11). They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $60.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $160.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $100.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $210.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,757 ($21.00) to GBX 1,616 ($19.32). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $43.00.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG to SEK 86.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $13.00 to $11.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €114.00 ($115.15) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €138.00 ($139.39) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $46.00 to $47.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price raised by Stephens from $29.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $786.00 to $700.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from C$50.00 to C$42.00.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €14.10 ($14.24) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$1.85 to C$1.75.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $24.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $190.00.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$151.00 to C$147.00.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$0.65 to C$0.55.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $111.00.

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 425 ($5.08) to GBX 346 ($4.14).

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $35.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($45.43) to GBX 4,000 ($47.82). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $549.00 to $556.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $210.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $54.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.50 to $31.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $142.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $20.00.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $220.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $25.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $55.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from CHF 286 to CHF 290.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $58.00.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $232.00 to $217.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Naked Wines (LON:WINE) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 690 ($8.25) to GBX 140 ($1.67). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $41.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,330 ($15.90) to GBX 1,260 ($15.06). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $45.00.

Westwing Group (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from €20.90 ($21.11) to €10.30 ($10.40). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $138.00 to $121.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $46.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $128.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $106.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $83.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $33.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €30.00 ($30.30) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.