Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for July 18th (ARW, BYD, CNSL, EXAS, FMX, GWRS, HCM, IVZ, MAC, NC)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 18th:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

