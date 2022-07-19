Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for July 18th (ARW, BYD, CNSL, EXAS, FMX, GWRS, HCM, IVZ, MAC, NC)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 18th:
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
