Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,181,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,502,000 after acquiring an additional 166,432 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,606,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,700,000 after acquiring an additional 401,759 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,140,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,516,000 after acquiring an additional 575,630 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $98,574,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,657,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $40.74 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.69.

