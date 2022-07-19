Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 6.7% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $36,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $289.40 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.97.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.