InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives $18.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.73.

Several brokerages have commented on IIPZF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

