Internet of People (IOP) Hits Market Cap of $44,292.22

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Internet of People has traded flat against the dollar. Internet of People has a total market cap of $44,292.22 and $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00042118 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet of People

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.