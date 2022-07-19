International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02, RTT News reports. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.13. 5,502,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,319,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 9,750.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 471,736 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2,345.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 333,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 38.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,132,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,237,000 after purchasing an additional 315,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

