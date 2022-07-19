Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,084,800.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,084,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,787,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,954,596.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $1,132,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,097,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,600.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,162,000.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,154,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $1,133,000.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.16. 1,175,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,323. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average is $63.45.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,580,000 after buying an additional 452,809 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,038,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,017,000 after purchasing an additional 332,931 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,345,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,603,000 after purchasing an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,038,000 after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.