Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 12,248 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 488.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 83.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $177.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.61. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock worth $15,154,848. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

