Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys Shares of 70,608 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,175,000 after purchasing an additional 428,537 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,868,000 after acquiring an additional 298,147 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,297,000 after buying an additional 1,575,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

CG opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

