Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1,488.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,878 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,172 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $86.35 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 101.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

