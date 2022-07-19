Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,936 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 138,040 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

