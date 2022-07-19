Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO Sells 3,429 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $120,015.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, David Mountcastle sold 25,015 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $852,010.90.

On Thursday, July 7th, David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $39,196.08.

On Tuesday, July 5th, David Mountcastle sold 19,280 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $592,474.40.

On Tuesday, June 28th, David Mountcastle sold 32 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $960.00.

PRVA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,088. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $47.77.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

