Insider Selling: PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) CEO Sells 1,753 Shares of Stock

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.08. 222,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,476. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.
Institutional Trading of PepsiCo
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepsiCo (PEP)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.