Insider Selling: PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) CEO Sells 1,753 Shares of Stock

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.08. 222,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256,476. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

