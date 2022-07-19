Insider Selling: 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $521,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 655,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,384,037.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

908 Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MASS traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.57. 4,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.08. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $614.69 million, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

About 908 Devices

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in 908 Devices by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 196,826 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in 908 Devices by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,210,000 after purchasing an additional 486,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in 908 Devices by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.