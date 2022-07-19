Insider Buying: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $292,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,120,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,684,017.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RE/MAX Trading Down 1.0 %

RMAX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,552. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a market cap of $465.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RE/MAX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 147.2% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,088,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after buying an additional 1,243,727 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 10.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 51.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.