Insider Buying: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) CFO Buys 157 Shares of Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) CFO Mark Irion acquired 157 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.51 per share, with a total value of $23,630.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,512.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Irion also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Mark Irion bought 218 shares of Herc stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,479.84.

HRI traded up $6.99 on Tuesday, hitting $101.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,175. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.09.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.20). Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s payout ratio is 28.05%.

HRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,232,000 after acquiring an additional 46,992 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Herc by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,327,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,994,000 after purchasing an additional 227,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Herc by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Herc by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Herc by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,375,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

