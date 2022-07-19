Insider Buying: First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) Director Buys 341,000 Shares of Stock

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Rating) Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.22 per share, with a total value of C$76,043.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,295,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,856,854.80.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

First Mining Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,261. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.27 million and a P/E ratio of -26.11. First Mining Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of First Mining Gold from C$1.20 to C$0.90 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.