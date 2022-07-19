Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given a $49.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) received a $49.00 price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,499,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,835. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.